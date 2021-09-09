Make your home office sizzle

Add a desktop, plants and lighting to improve the look of your home office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Make your home office work

With summer winding down, it’s time to get back in the swing of work and school. And since so many of us are spending more time than ever working and studying at home, it’s time to give the home office a little renovation. Here is a bonus, buyers are still looking for homes with offices, so staging will be a snap when you get ready to sell. Chrystal Rowe with the Exprealty has a few ideas to turn your home office into the ideal setup.

Tip 1: . Change your desk top:

If you’re still working off a card table, you’re definitely due for an upgrade. There’s a whole world of desk tops out there from glass, to wood-look composites, to hard wood that you can mix and match with legs of your choice. I’m loving hairpin legs for a mid-century vibe right now.

Tip 2: Keep lighting in mind:

Good lighting can make the difference between a major headache and a great place to focus. Add some lamps to increase the ambient light and get some sheer curtains to take advantage of any natural light from nearby windows.

Tip 3: Add plants:

Studies have shown that plants actually increase focus and productivity, so add a little greenery to your workspace with a nice pothos or an easy to care for spider plant.

Tip 4: Use a room divider:

If you don’t have a room dedicated to your office, a room divider can be a lifesaver when it comes to keeping distractions at bay. Plus, it can double as an awesome Zoom background.

Tip 5: Curate your background: