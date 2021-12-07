Make your job search stand out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Employers are always looking for top notch candidates to interview and

now with the unemployed population competing against those

who are gainfully employed the search for jobs just got even harder.

But there is a glimmer of hope. Career Coach Cassandra Whitlow wants you to think outside the box of traditional hiring. Also she has a number of tips that you should consider to land that job. Her first suggestion is to visit the employer's website. Some small company don’t use job boards to advertise. Jobs are posted directly on their career page so applying there will get more opportunity to showcase your resume directly to the employer. Following the company on social media is another tool that can get you exposure. Whitlow says “most companies strive to have a stronger social media presence, they are engaging their customers through articles, contest and rewards; following them may lead to a job opportunity.” Here is a good networking idea, try your college or university alumni office, you may find other alumni who can be helpful in sharing job opening that they may know about in your area. Whitlow says “tweeting out your skills and your job search is not a bad idea either.” Your own personal social network may just have some connections that you don’t know about. If all else fails Whitlow says “go old school and use a fax machine.“ Every business generally has someone always checking on the fax machine for information that comes into the company. The person who is manning that station may be able to send a faxed resume to the proper person or department. These tips and more can help you land that elusive job. Fore more information visit CassandraWhitlow.com