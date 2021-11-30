Make your money work for you towards retirement

A lot has happened over the last 15 months. John Balcerzak, President and Founder of A4 Wealth Advisors, says Americans are feeling the impact of inflation on their wallet. The CPI jumped 6.2% this year, which Balcerzak says, is bigger than he's seen in 30 years. Many economists feel that inflation will get worse before it gets better.

So how does that affect you and your retirement? Balcerzak says the market is still strong and is a good place for the typical long-term investor to have their money. Balcerzak says you should find a good advisor who acts as a fiduciary and works in your best interest. Make a long term plan and stick to it! and Mitigate downside risk where you can.