3 tips to makes yourself a priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Women experience the hustle and bustle of life sometimes at an alarming rate. They often put the weight of the world, family , and job on their shoulder and struggle to keep from losing self under the weight of too much responsibility. Here with more is Martha Hudson, Life Coach and CEO of RediscoverHer. “It’s is time to be selfish and think of yourself” says Hudson. Its alright to put yourself first and not feel guilty. Here are some tips that will help.

Tip 1: When you make yourself a priority it teaches and shows others close to you how to do the same. When others see that you value yourself, your time, and your space they will start doing the same. You also set examples for your daughters, nieces and any other young woman that views you as a role model.

Tip 2: When you make yourself a priority it gives you the peace, joy, and happiness. You need to show up as the best version of yourself in every area of your life. You will walk with confidence. Your mood will change the atmosphere for the better. You will add and multiply to the lives of those who are blessed to be in your space. You bring VALUE to yourself and others.

Tip 3: You limit the exposure to toxic people and relationships by asking yourself the following questions: