Making broadband affordable for low income families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new program to help Americans stay connected. This month, Congress authorized the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a new program which helps make broadband connectivity more affordable for millions of people who are struggling financially, due to the covid pandemic. All 3 national providers and nearly 50 regional providers are supporting the EBB. Collectively, this represents providers covering more than 99% of all Americans.
Eligible consumers can qualify for discounts up to $50 per month on their wireless bill or up to $75 per month for households on tribal lands.
To learn more visit https://www.ctia.org/ebb
