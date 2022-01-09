Making fun with Art Plus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're putting our art skills to the test!
Caroline Tippette from Arts plus is joining us. Today we are making vegetable art. All we need is a blank sheet of paper, different type of cut vegetables or fruit and paint or a paint pad. This is fun for the entire family. All you need do is dip the vegetable in paint and press it onto the paper. Be creative, there are no right or wrong ways to participate. The art is your creation. Make sure you do not allow your little ones to eat the fruit or vegetable. The vegetable and fruit are used only to apply paint in a variety positions onto the paper.
As a reminder Arts+, the beloved nonprofit that has been furthering arts education in Charlotte for more than 50 years, has a slew of upcoming free opportunities to help you flex your creative muscle.
Arts+ has activities at the Uptown Farmers Market, 300 S. Davidson St., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the first Saturday of each month, through the end of the year. The next opportunity to get creative is Sept. 3rd. The monthly art activations have helped maintain a sense of public-facing continuity for the organization. The group moved out of Spirit Square in September of last year (the organization’s home since 1998), and is headed to approximately 7,300 square feet of space inside the Children & Family Services Center at 601 E. 5th St. within the next month. For more information visit Artplus.org