Making fun with Art Plus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're putting our art skills to the test!

Caroline Tippette from Arts plus is joining us. Today we are making vegetable art. All we need is a blank sheet of paper, different type of cut vegetables or fruit and paint or a paint pad. This is fun for the entire family. All you need do is dip the vegetable in paint and press it onto the paper. Be creative, there are no right or wrong ways to participate. The art is your creation. Make sure you do not allow your little ones to eat the fruit or vegetable. The vegetable and fruit are used only to apply paint in a variety positions onto the paper.