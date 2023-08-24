Making Haberdish's PB&J Bacon Plate

Check out their website to make your reservation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know Haberidish in NoDa has a very unique dish called the PB&J Bacon Plate? This delicious dish includes think cut Edward's bacon, maple peanut butter, pepper jelly, cabbage jalapeño slaw in a banana vinaigrette.

According to the Haberdish website, Haberdish is a mill town southern kitchen and craft cocktail bar. they serve up southern inspired food centered around the history of our mill town ofNoDa including those ingredients, cooking techniques (pickling, frying, of course!), and deliciously-modernizing recipes from grandma’s garden and kitchen.

The way they serve our food is on a jumble of plates – offering meats and vegetables and sides to your table. Think of it like a potluck family gathering with only your favorites.

For more information, the full menu, and to make reservations visit their website haberdish.com.

