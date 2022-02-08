Enjoy mozzarella on a nice delicious salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are joined by Executive Chef, Jeffrey Russell from Red Salt and he is going to show us how easy it is to make mozzarella.

Red Salt restaurant by David Burke showcases award-winning celebrity chef David Burke’s modern American cuisine with a seasonal menu highlighted by cuts of steak prepared using his patented Himalayan sea-salt dry-aging technique. Homemade breads and an award-winning pastry program are also sure to be crowd pleasers. The whimsical approach to the food and beverage program is complemented by an upbeat atmosphere featuring artwork specially curated by chef Burke himself. One of the dishes featured at Red Salt is DB Caprese. This dish features mozzarella, heirloom tomato, angry pecans, watermelon, arugula, focaccia and peach balsamic; it is indeed a crowd favorite.

Making Mozzarella is easy.

Cut your bag of curd in half (watch out for moisture!) and tightly wrap one half in plastic wrap to save for your next batch. It'll keep for about 2 weeks in the fridge, OR you can wrap it tightly and freeze for future use!

Pour hot water over the curd until it reaches about 1-inch over the curd. With a wooden spoon, begin moving the curd around until it begins to melt. Pour off the hot water and begin lifting the curd and pulling it gently to remove any fibers or bumps. Once the curd is smooth, begin shaping it into balls. It's important for best taste to use mozzarella right away, however it can be refrigerated. There are many other cuisine choices at Red Salt.

There is also a Rose’ festival on the Roof at Cloud Bar. It will be held Saturday, August 20th. Come and sample rosés from around the world paired with passed hors d'oeuvres and canapés tasting menu high above Uptown Charlotte at Cloud Bar by David Burke. This cocktail-style event (non-seated) will be an experience as you hear from a wine expert and chef as they walk you through the featured Rosés and carefully curated menu. Live DJ too!