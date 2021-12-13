Manage your meals during the holidays

Be mindful what you eat and add movement to your holiday routine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you commonly stressed about what the holidays will do to your waistline?

You don’t have to wait until January to get a head start on your healthy eating habits. Holistic health coach and nutritionist, Meghan Tomlinson, has 3 healthy holiday eating tips.

Tip 1: Makeover Your Mindset

They are called holidays and not holi-months. Just know your only dealing with a couple of meals and not an entire month of meals. The holidays are typically only from Halloween to Christmas. Change your mindset think of meals in terms of that and not the entire month.



Tip 2: Manage Your Meals

It’s important to create a balance plate. Meghan suggest that you think protein and plants. During the holidays there is plenty of protein around such as turkey, ham and chicken just put a modest portion on your plate. Don’t forget to add a salad or veggies to round out the meal. Now, when it comes time for dessert you will and can think in moderation because you just ate a balanced meal.



Tip 3: Mind Your Movement

Your muscle helps in your metabolism. You may not have time to workout like you normally do but everyone may have the ability to walk. Try to add some type of movement to your routine during the holidays.