Managing through anger and aggression as we transition out of covid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our lives are somewhat returning to normal. But many people remain angry and aggressive when it comes to moving forward. Counselor Julie Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness says these transitions are the next normal. Uncertainty breeds anxiety. We are less flexible, so anxiety and depression are up right now. People want to bounce back, so there is anxiety over people who wear masks and people who won't. People have different opinions. They can be heat of the moment emotions. Put up boundaries for physical and emotionally boundaries. If you are feeling attacked or feeling offended, remember this is not about you. People should respect guidelines and expectations.