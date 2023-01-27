Slow Traveling and Cruising back in style

2023 Travel Trends with Mann Travels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that travel is back and booming, there are some new trends to talk about. Here with more is Roni Fiskin with Mann Travels.

“I’m excited to share some information about expedition cruising because it’s what everyone is buzzing about in the industry” says Fishkin. Travelers are thinking exploration in destinations like Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Artic Circle, Alaska but in beautiful luxury. Many different suppliers are busy building expedition ships to meet the demand and they are expecting a big boom in the next few years. So grab your binoculars and your love of nature and wildlife and start planning an expedition cruise.

Incidentally, cruising has made a strong comeback. It has so much so that they keep building new ships – they are only expecting it to grow in popularity. Last year saw Royal Caribbean’s new Wonder of the Seas. Norwegian put the new Prima in the water and the list goes on and on. These ships are full of activity and dining experiences, entertainment, casinos, sometimes the ship feels like the destination instead of the actual destination! Even though Covid-19 testing restrictions and vaccine requirements made cruising a bit complicated, it is back for everyone to enjoy! The majority of the cruise companies have taken away all the obstacles for passengers but kept in place all the safety and healthy protocols they initiated over the pandemic.

There is also a popular new way to travel called Slow Travel. Slow travel is very intentional. It means not just checking a box when you visit a destination but really immersing yourself in a destination. Travelers are spending more time, learning more about the culture and the people. Travelers are taking cooking classes or visiting a nonprofit on vacation so that they can really have a meaningful, experience.

For more great information visit MannTravels.com

