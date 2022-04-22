Many are choosing renewable energy with Renu

Today is Earth Day and the perfect time to learn more about renewable energy. John Sheldon, Business Intelligence Manager for Renu Energy Solutions has more. Renu Energy Solutions has been serving the Carolinas for over 11 years. Renu has been working to build a more sustainable community through solar installations and broader education on clean energy. Renu is headquartered in Charlotte, with two warehouses and a recently-expanded office. Over 4100 installations to date Renu Energy Solutions has commercial and residential installations throughout the community, including several at CMPD facilities.

Sheldon says “now is the time to take advantage of renewable energy.” There are so many benefits that include things such as tax credits, incredible savings, and reduced emissions, There are some extra incentives available through Duke Energy and a Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) which could cut the cost of a PV solar energy system by 26%. Not to mention the benefit of power outages not affecting your home, also including backup power, adding storage, increasing opportunities for solar self-consumption and lowering utility dependence – everything to move your home into the future. For more information visit renuenergysolutions.com