Many suffer from the Holidays blues

Dr. Robert Matlack with Best Day Psychiatry and Counseling says “this busy time of the year can weigh heavily on individuals.” In fact there are a lot more changes in our lives during this time of the year. We find that people are shopping more and many are preparing to have family over for the holidays. Some are taking care of kids. All of these activities can lead to the holiday blues.

People who suffer from depression can be vulnerable. DR. Matlack says 64% of those who suffer from some type of mental health issues can get the holiday blues. Some people are naturally predisposed to getting the blues others develop it due to the amount of stress during this time of year. Dr. Matlack says "watch out for signs such as and increase in appetite or feeling sleepy." Some people get more withdrawn and become a little emotional. Some get teary eyed but that can also be a good release to deal with the blues. DR. Matlack has some suggestions on managing the stress. First, you need to know that you are not the only one going through this tough time. You are not alone. Also get some exercise, do yoga get out and walk. Please do not overdo it. Take your time and take it easy. If these things don’t work, you may want to see a doctor or therapist. The therapist may be able to prescribe medicines to help you cope. Talking with a friend or counselor will help as well. For more information visit BestDayPsych.com