Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House shares her tips for freezing food and a delicious recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March is National Frozen Food Month! Many of us think freezing food is as easy as throwing it in the freezer and forgetting about it until you need it. That is not the case! Chef Jenny from Davidson Ice House shares these tips for freezing food.

First, make sure to let hot food come to room temp before freezing. Never put hot food in the freezer!

Then package food in airtight freezer bags in appropriate portion sizes. Your food will all freeze together if you put in in a big container.

Next make sure to label and date packaging because frozen food only lasts about three months before going bad.