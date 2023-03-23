March Madness Food inspired by the under dog

Princeton vs Creighton in the kitchen with Ernie Adler

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NCAA sweet 16 is here, and no doubt there have been more upsets of top teams than in recent memory. To celebrate the underdogs winning today we are going to highlight two teams areas with some of their favorite local game day foods! Here’s Ernie Adler with some incredible food from the region. Today we are focusing on Princeton ranked 15 vs. Creighton ranked 6.

First up is Creighton, located in Omaha Nebraska. Before Nebraska became a state it was settled by many immigrants from Germany. Like most cultures they have a meat filled dough recipe which is perfect for any game day. Bierocks are dough filled with ground beef, cabbage, and onion, but of course we’ll make it on the grill. First sauté ground beef and season with garlic, salt and pepper and let cool. To kick up the spice add in some cayenne powder or some other spices like chili powder, paprika, cumin. Turn your grill on high and grill up some sliced white onion along with cabbage. After the cabbage is charred dice up, wrap in foil and add in some apple cider vinegar or lemon juice, lower the grill or finish in the oven on 400 degrees until the cabbage is fully cooked, then let cool (drain excess liquid), then combine with the cooked beef. To make the bierock roll out your favorite dough (make your own or pizza, crescent roll, or any dough will do) and cut into 5 inch squares. Spoon the beef mixture into the middle of each square, pick up each corner of the dough and press together along with the sides to it’s fully sealed. Bake on 375 degrees for about 30 minutes or until browned. Let cool for a few minutes because it will be hot!

New Jersey is known for many things from the Sopranos to Atlantic City, and of course Princeton University as an Ivy League school and one of America’s premier institutions. To celebrate Princeton first we will start with Disco Fries, the perfect game day or late night food. In a sauce pan combine butter, flour, beef stock, sherry, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper and whisk until all ingredients are combined and the gravy is consistent. In another pan combine butter, flour, milk, cheddar and gruyere cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper until the cheese is melted. At the same time bake or fry crinkle cut fries until fully cooked and crispy. Plate the fries, then drizzle the gravy and cheese sauces on top!

Finally, another New Jersey favorite, rumored to be invented at Princeton but made more famous at Rutgers, is the “Fat Sandwich”. It’s known as the perfect hangover cure and is a true calorie buster. For this one first slice a soft hoagie roll and spread honey mustard dressing and ketchup on both sides. Ours we will combine Dijon mustard with mayo. Then start piling on the toppings; two cooked cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, grilled onion, chopped lettuce and tomato, cut in half then roll up in foil or parchment paper and eat as a handheld. These are the perfect sandwich to soothe your bracket busted despair and root for the underdogs still in the tournament.