Golf Shop Radio Network talks who to watch at the 2022 Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love golf, it's a great week to be in Charlotte!

Presidents Cup practice rounds are underway at Quail Hollow - the First Round action kicks off on Thursday.

Mark Greenhalgh, Host on the Golf Shop Radio Network joined us on Charlotte Today on Wednesday to walk us through all you need to know.

For people at home, he and Mia discussed what makes the Presidents Cup different than regular golf events.

We also learned how it's decided which golfers will take part, and what fans need to know if they are headed to the tournament.

Greenhalgh shared that each day at the tournament, will be a little different, he also weighed in on players to watch.

People can hear Greenhalgh on "The Golf Shop Radio Network" based right here in Charlotte. The network currently is running in 18 markets across the country. To learn more go to: thegolfshopshow.com

To learn more about The Presidents Cup go to: presidentscup.com

