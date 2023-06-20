Mark the date: June 24th the Good Fields Festival in Vilas...just west of Boone

Good Fields Festival hosted by Shipley Farm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning on Charlotte Today, we were talking about two of our favorite topics: food and travel. On Tuesday, we were joined Food and Travel Writer, Heidi Billotto.

Our focus this morning was the "Good Fields Festival" in Vilas, North Carolina an event June 24th, hosted by Shipley Farm.

Shipley Farm has been owned and operated by five generations of the same family. The weekend of the Festival the Farm will be celebrating it's 150th anniversary. Shipley Farms is a family run cattle ranch raising NC beef. Shipley Farms Beef is all Appalachian grown and all dry aged. The cattle are grass fed, pasture raised They ship beef via their website at ShipleyFarmsBeef.com

Vilas, NC is just west of Boone, and about a 2 hour drive from Charlotte. The area is rich in culture, and the festival will feature several chefs well-known to Charlotte.

In addition to food, wine, and craft beer, there will also be bluegrass music, vendors, and more.

The Good Feilds Festival celebrates the Appalachian region's rich cultural heritage, with a dozen chefs from across the state - several from in and around Charlotte, inlcluding Andres Prussing, Wheeler, Jamisen Booker, Ashley Boyd and Courtney Evans.

Proceeds from the festival all go to non-profit organizations who are working to protect our local food systems and land use for local agriculture

You do need tickets to attend the "Good Fields Festival"

Event Details:

Good Fields Farm and Food Festival (celebrates NC Foods and Chefs)

Saturday, June 24th, 4-7pm

Adult tickets are $125 online ($130 if you buy them at the gate)

Kids 5-12 also need tickets they are $40

To find our more about the festival head to: heidibillottofood.com and GoodFieldsNC.com

