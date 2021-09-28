Market volatility and the economy

A4 Wealth Advisors talks about what investors need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

A lot has happened in the past 15 months. So what is the new market and economic outlook especially for taxes and inflation?

John Balcerzak, President of A4 Wealth Advisors, says volatility in the markets comes and goes. He advises clients to stick with the investment plans they've built for them upfront. Balcerzak says plans are a roadmap that looks out several years and takes market volatility and stock market gyrations into consideration and builds a plan for investors to achieve their goals.

Keith Gangl, CFA and Gradient Portfolio Manager, says he remains positive on the market for the next quarter and into 2022. While the market returns year to date are strong, he feels the market can continue to grind higher. Gangl says markets don’t move in a straight line so he would not be surprised to see the market have a minor pullback which is normal and healthy.