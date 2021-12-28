Markey volatility has increased: what do you need to do?

A4 Wealth Advisors share some tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

John Balcerzak, President of A4 Wealth Advisors, says volatility in the markets comes and goes. He advises clients to stick with the investment plans they've built for them upfront. Balcerzak says plans are a roadmap that looks out several years and takes market volatility and stock market gyrations into consideration and builds a plan for investors to achieve their goals.

If clients have new money to invest, they have a dual directional note. If the market pulls back by the same amount of the buffer they put in, they won't lose anything. There is even a chance to make more money if the market dips.