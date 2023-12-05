May is Mental Awareness month

Mental health affects everyone!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health is an issue that can be considered “taboo” in our society; however, today we are breaking down the walls of mental health and shedding some light on this subject . Here with more is Juliet Kuehnle, the owner and founder of Sun Counseling and Wellness here in charlotte and she is a national board certified counselor and tele mental health provider. ‘Mental Health affects 1 in 5 adults so everyone at some point will be affected by mental health issue” says Kuehnle. Some of the stigmas that prevent people from broaching the subject are: Mental health has nothing to do with me or It doesn’t impact my life or it’s too dangerous. These attitude keep us from getting the help that is needed to combat mental health issues. “I am a big believer in therapy as a path to wellness” says Kuehnle. There are 3 things one needs to know about therapy they are:

1: There is no wrong time to get therapy – anytime to get help is a good time.

2: There is a therapist for everyone – you can always find someone that meet your style and can help you.

3: Therapy is a collaborative effort – You’re not attacking mental illness alone, you will have help.



She is also the author of the new book "Who You Callin' Crazy: The Journey from Stigma to Therapy in which she offers a little insight into the world of Mental Health. This is THE book that finally peels back the curtain, mystery, and stigma around supporting your mental health journey! From this first line on, Who You Callin’ Crazy?! is honest, real, and relatable. This is an easy to follow reference guide of sorts with helpful scripts and understandable takeaways. The book has been organized into three parts and encourages readers to jump in wherever they are on their mental health journey:

Part 1: Who You Callin’ Crazy?!

Unpacking myths and misconceptions about mental health, understanding its stigma, and claiming–or reclaiming–what mental health means to you.

Part 2: Maybe I Should Go To Therapy

Answering common questions about therapy and seeking support, like what therapy actually is, what are the common misconceptions, how to know it’s time to go to therapy, how to find a therapist, how to know a therapist is a good fit, how to break up with a therapist, and much more.

Part 3: Yep, I Go To Therapy

A deeper dive into practical tips and takeaways for improving self-awareness; a little taste of therapy, if you will, that you can take back to your own therapist.