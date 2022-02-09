Visit McConnell Farms for some delicious figs

You can find this farm and many others using the Visit NC Farms app

Just a short drive off interstate 26 near Hendersonville North Carolina is McConnell Farms. It is a peaceful oasis for those who visit. Danny McConnell has been walking around this farm his entire life. You won’t only find peace and quiet at McConnell Farm…you’ll find plenty of good food too!

McConnell says “we always have plenty of home-made ice cream that we make, we keep about usually try and keep about 20 flavors in stock all of the time. we make our own jams jellies. we make our own fruit ciders, depending on what season it is will be what cider you get. also have a bakery on the farm, we do doughnuts fried pies, apple pies, just all kinds of baked goodies that we will have in our retail.”

The fastest growing crop for them are figs. He says “we planted our first figs in 2010, and its its grown astronomically in popularity. People didn’t realize they could grow figs like you can here in western North Carolina, the size of the figs that we grow and the taste of those figs as well.”

It’s gotten so big McConnell is holding a fig fest September 10th and 11th.

So if you want to try a fig or just a big scoop of their ice cream you can pull them up on the visit nc farm app.

Every spot you see Mia explore on Mia's Big Adventures can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

