Guardianships and Aging Parents

On Friday Attorneys Therron Causey, and Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law stopped by Charlotte Today to talk about two very important topics: Guardianships and Estate Planning.

The Attorneys say guardianships can be avoided with estate planning.

Guardianship is when a court appoints a person to make legal decisions on behalf of someone else: they can deal with money questions, and healthcare questions. Guardianships happen when people fail to plan, and assets are frozen, and a family member has to pursue a court process.

Estate plans allow you to choose who makes decisions for you in terms of money, healthcare, and more. There are different guardianship roles in North Carolina. McIntyre Elder Law can walk you through all the options out there, and answer any questions you may have. You can get a free consultation with their firm. mcelderlaw.com

