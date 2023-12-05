Business Owners and Estate Planning

McIntyre Elder Law explains, why it's so important

This morning in our Senior Spotlight, we focused on Why Estate Planning is something business owners should consider.

We were joined by Greg McIntyre & Brenton Begley from McIntyre Elder Law, and began our conversation with the basics.

Attorneys Greg McIntyre and Brenton Begley explaining as business owners, people have an asset, and an ownership in the business..so they should want to control what happens to it after they're gone. McIntyre Elder Law can help draft operating agreements for LLCs, can help you with ByLaws for corporations, and they can indicate how ownership interest is going to change.

The attorneys also discussed, some potential situations business owners will want to avoid, including taxation concerns.

While some people may be confused and think business owners' plans are different from estate plans, McIntyre explains that's not true, telling us: "business succession planning is part of estate planning."

If you'd like to learn more, McIntyre Elder Law also offers FREE consultations, head to mcelderlaw.com or call (888)999-6600 to set up an appointment. The attorneys at McIntyre Elder Law, can walk you through the best plan for you and your loved ones.

