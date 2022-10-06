McIntyre Elder Law walks us through the importance of pre-planning

McIntyre says "it's important to identify goals and closely look at people in your life"

Greg McIntyre of McIntyre Elder Law joined Charlotte Today on Friday, to introduce his partner at the firm, attorney, Brenton S. Begley.

McIntyre tells us, he and Begley have been working together for years, helping the elderly in Western North Carolina, plan and work through some very important life choices.

Attorney, Brenton Begley has masters degree in tax law, a special focus that is very important to the firm.

When it comes to how their firm helps people, McIntyre tells us the five attorneys in the firm - help people learn how to plan, and preserve their legacy as they age.

McIntyre Elder Law offers a free consultation: all you have to do is click on the button on their homepage at mcelderlaw.com. He says it's a service they have offered for years.

Adding, at the firm "we want everyone to be proactive and have control over their future."

You can find both McIntyre and Begley on social media

@lawyergreg (instagram) or head to their website mcelderlaw.com

