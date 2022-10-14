McIntyre Elder Law stresses the importance of legal and financial planning

Call now to schedule a free consultation, for legal and financial advice

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning on Charlotte Today, we were joined by attorney Greg McIntyre and financial planner Ryan Begley - to talk the importance of having your financial and legal affairs in order.

While many believe estate planning works best, attorney Greg McIntyre says they actually have a sister company to McIntyre Elder Law that helps people get things in order on a whole other level. (Estate Plans, Living Wills, Power of Attorneys, Trusts, and more).

Greg McIntyre helps get people get their legal documents where they should be, Ryan Begley helps with things like life insurance, investments, long term care plans, and other policies.

Begley says "most people don't realize, life insurance, can be helpful even when people are alive."

McIntyre Elder Law is happy to offer free consultations for both sides of their services, the legal side and financial side.

For more information call: 1(800)999-6600 or go to McElderLaw.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.