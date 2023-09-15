Meals In Minutes - sponsored by Ben’s Original

Supercharge your next meal with whole grain-based solutions

As everyone gets back into the swing of fall routines and after-school activities, families are constantly on the search for convenient weeknight solutions that save time yet bring nutritious, delicious flavor to the table. Today we’re joined by trailblazing chef culinary expert, Chef Shenarri Freeman, who will show us simple and wholesome whole grain-based solutions to supercharge your next meal with a perfect 10.

When cooking meals in the midst of the busyness, it can be tough to create simple recipes that are also healthy. Here is a suggestions on a recipe that is not only delicious, but nutritious. Try BEN'S ORIGINAL 10 Medley Chinese Style Five Spice Side Dish” says Chef Freeman. It’s a hearty medley with grains, vegetables, legumes, and herbs ready in just 90 seconds. This complete side dish offers whole grain barley, whole grain brown rice, and a variety of vegetables, legumes, and herbs, including carrots, corn, green beans, peas, and ginger to make your meals more flavorful. Pair this wholesome medley with your favorite protein or add to a salad, bowl, or wrap for a quick meal.

Don’t struggle with meal elevating your meals! Chef Freeman adds “elevate your meal without the hassle of a complicated recipe by adding any of the Ben’s Original 10 Medley like Caribbean Style, Smoky Southwest and or Tomato Herbs.” “Another thing I like to do when making a quick meal is use the Ben’s Original 10 Medley as a base” says Chef Freeman. “I like to buy different kinds vegetables from the grocery store to add to the meal.” When planning meals, think of new and fun ideas with Ben’s Original 10 Medley your family will thank you. For more information visit BensOriginal.com

