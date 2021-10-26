Your questions about Medicare's annual enrollment answered

A4 Wealth Advisors & Insurance solutions can guide you to make the best decisions for you

Medicare comes with many different enrollment periods but right now we’re in Medicare’s Annual Enrollment period which comes around every fall. This is an important time of year for Medicare beneficiaries because during this time you can review and make necessary changes for the following year. Shauntae Funkhouser with A4 Wealth Advisors and Insurance Solutions says it's an important time of year for Medicare recipients. This Medicare annual enrollment period is a window for Medicare beneficiaries to make changes to their prescription drug plan or their Medicare Advantage plan for the upcoming year. The enrollment period just began Friday, October 15th and lasts through December 7th.

Funkhouser says Medicare beneficiaries can absolutely keep the plan they currently have. However, it is usually in their best interest to review what the plan for next year looks like and compare it to other options. Much like how health needs change, so do Medicare plans. The insurance companies can change the drug formularies, provider networks, plan benefits, and premium amounts.

One of the major carriers who provides a lot of the prescription drug plans in this area just went from having 6 plans available down to 3 plans for 2022. This means that if a beneficiary was on one of the plans that this carrier got rid of then they’re going to automatically be put on one of the other plans. It doesn’t mean the plan they’re going to be placed in is the best one for them.

Funkhouser says people are losing money if they’re not taking a little bit of time to investigate their options available for the following year. Only about 10 percent of people switch Medicare Advantage plans and 13 percent adjust their Part D plans, according to Kaiser Family Foundation. There was a report I read by CNBC that claimed some beneficiaries can cut their monthly Medicare expenses by hundreds of dollars just by shopping around.