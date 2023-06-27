Meet Avie, Tuesday's Tailwagger - Sponsored by Pet Paradise + New Day Veterinary Care

Today's Tailwagger is available for adoption, from our friends at Animal Care and Control

Meet Avie! Avie is a great guy! Here's how volunteers describe him: he's crate trained, house trained, and loves other dogs. Maybe not great match for a home with cats but would be a great addition to your home. Very affectionate, he's a "big boy," at five years old, he weighs about 70-pounds but is a sweet sweet boy.

In addition to meeting Avie, we also learned: last week's Tailwagger: Cardamum, is still looking for her forever family! She is described by volunteers at Animal Care and Control as a very active, sweet girl. Cardamum weighs 45lbs, and is spayed and ready for her furr-ever home.

She is described as sweet, a dog who loves people, and does great on a leash.... but is not a huge fan of cats. Cardamum would be great as the only pet in the home.

If you would like to adopt Avie or any other animals, you can just head to Animal Care and Control. Head to Billy Graham Parkway to West Boulevard and follow the signs to Animal Care and Control. You can also give them a call at 704-336-7600 to talk about adopting a pet for your family.

