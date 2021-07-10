Meet the Angels: Heroines in Disguise

Head to the Renaissance Festival every weekend until November 21st to see The Angels: Heroines in Disguise. They are four heavenly beautiful, devilishly dangerous, righteously brave and wickedly clever heroines in disguise!

When you head to the festival you will time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Enjoy an outdoor autumn stroll through the Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainments! The open air Artisan Market is filled with arts and crafts, games and rides, jousting knights on horseback, falconry, mermaids, fairies, dragons, feasting and so much more!