Meeting The Princess of Whales – Kate Middleton

Local blogger meets Kate Middleton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our next guest - is no stranger to 'Charlotte Today' - but most recently made headlines following her recent trip "across the pond" - for the Coronation of Prince Charles. Blogger Miranda Miller - not only catching a glimpse of the royal family - *actually had a conversation with The Princess of Wales - Kate Middleton!



“This was a dream of a lifetime” says Miller. She goes on to say “I booked a flight and checked all the social media outlets of where the royal family may be appearing.” “On a reliable, gut feeling hunch and tip, I went to this one spot (The Dog & Duck) where Kate Middleton was believe to be making an appearance. “ I got there very early, as I was the second person in line and in the front. “It also helped that I was dressed very colorful in a bright blazer and my purple hair stood out.” “The Princess of Whales spots me and comes up to me.” “We talked about our nails and the fact I have a replica wedding ring of the one she wears inspired by Princess Diana.” “She was very cordial and nice and put her hand on my shoulder, we took a selfie.” “It’s a moment I will never forget.”

Miranda does a podcast called ‘All that to say’ where she travels from different high profile venues and places that have newsworthy story lines. Once the event is over she shares her experience on her podcast. “The trip across the Atlantic was well worth it and I will never forget it” says Miller. For more follow her podcast ‘All that to say’ and you can find her on social media @MirandaInCLT.

