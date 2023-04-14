Meghan Trainor- BOB Award Winner 2023 Charlotte

The coveted Best of the Best Awards Charlotte 2023 is put on by a magazine that showcase by vote the best people, businesses etc.. in the charlotte area. “I am fortunate to be a 3 time recipient of the award under the categories of Instagram and Influencer” says Trainor. She goes on to say “I am so happy that the people I train, think highly of me to vote me the best in Charlotte.” “I am absolutely humbled and flattered.” “I don’t take this lightly.” “When I started Body By Trainor I had no idea it would evolve into something big and spectacular.” She continues “My workouts I’ve catalogued and keep in a binder.” “I will have over a 1000 workouts completed by the summer.” “What is so rewarding is the feedback and testimonials I get back from the people participating in my workouts; they are priceless.” “I enjoy what I do and am thankful and happy that people join me so early in the morning." "I am looking forward to helping people get fit.” Congratulations! For more great workouts visit on Instagram @BodyByTrainor.