Meghan Trainor- BOB Award Winner 2023 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going take a departure from our fitness workout and talk to
Motivational Fitness Coach Meghan Trainor on her recent Best Of The Best, (BOB) Charlotte 2023 Award.
The coveted Best of the Best Awards Charlotte 2023 is put on by a magazine that showcase by vote the best people, businesses etc.. in the charlotte area. “I am fortunate to be a 3 time recipient of the award under the categories of Instagram and Influencer” says Trainor. She goes on to say “I am so happy that the people I train, think highly of me to vote me the best in Charlotte.” “I am absolutely humbled and flattered.” “I don’t take this lightly.” “When I started Body By Trainor I had no idea it would evolve into something big and spectacular.” She continues “My workouts I’ve catalogued and keep in a binder.” “I will have over a 1000 workouts completed by the summer.” “What is so rewarding is the feedback and testimonials I get back from the people participating in my workouts; they are priceless.” “I enjoy what I do and am thankful and happy that people join me so early in the morning." "I am looking forward to helping people get fit.” Congratulations! For more great workouts visit on Instagram @BodyByTrainor.
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com