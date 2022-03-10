4 Exercises to strengthen your core

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday on Charlotte Today, it was all about strengthening our core. Our good friend , Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor joining us to walk us through a Standing Ab Workout.

Trainor tells us, these exercises are for people who may feel uncomfortable or struggle with doing abdominal exercises on the floor. “I have some easy exercises that will get your heart rate up and more importantly strengthen your core."

All these exercises should be done with 10-12 repetitions on each side. If you want to take these exercise up a notch you can add a hop sequence to the lower body as you execute the movements.

Get ready to feel the Burn

Exercise 1: Oblique Hinge to opposite knee to elbow.





Exercise 2: Good morning to twist.





Exercise 3: Wood chops





Exercise 4: Bicycles

For more great workouts visit Meghan on Instagram @BodybyTrainor.

