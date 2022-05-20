Memorial Day grilling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of grilling and BBQ season throughout the US and there’s nothing more All-American than a cookout with guests over to enjoy the day. Ernie Adler joined Charlotte Today to grill up two great alternatives to a traditional BBQ but with a North Carolina and Mexican spin.
First up stuffed pork loin sliders. First buy a smaller trimmed loin and cut a pocket lengthwise down about 75% of the way through, and about 6 hours before grilling marinate fully in North Carolina vinegar sauce. If you don’t want the kick from the sauce just season with salt, pepper, onion, garlic, and your favorite dried herbs. Marinate for 3-4 hours, then take out to stuff. While the pork is marinating sauté up sliced mushrooms, and caramelize sliced onions, let cool, and set aside. When the pork comes out of the brine or seasoning stuff the mushrooms and onions into the pocket. For the bacon weave on parchment paper lay out 6 pieces of bacon pulling down alternating pieces and laying another piece of bacon cross wise. Fold back the 3 pieces and then pull down the other 3 pieces, lay another piece of bacon, and continue until there is a bacon “blanket”. Put the stuffed loin on the end of the bacon and carefully roll it up pulling up the parchment paper and squeezing so the bacon starts to stick together all the way to the end, then press down the ends. Heat your grill to 400 degrees and place the pork seam side down so the bacon cooks and joins together, turning slightly every 10 minutes with the burner below the pork on low and other burners higher to keep the heat up. When the center reaches 145 degrees it’s food safe to eat. Take off, let rest for 10 minutes, then slice up and serve on your favorite slider rolls with BBQ sauce.
For the corn grill on 425 degrees your favorite corn on the cob getting a nice char on all sides, then let cool. At the same time grill red onion sliced into thirds and remove when charred as well. Shuck the corn, dice the onion, add to a bowl with cherry tomatoes sliced in half, and rinsed seasoned black beans. For the dressing whisk mayo, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, Kosher salt and pepper, chili powder, cumin, a dash of cayenne to desired thickness. Fold into the corn, tomato, onion mix with some chopped cilantro, top with cotija cheese and let chill for a few hours.
To find out more go online to ErniesBBQ.com.
