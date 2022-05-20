Memorial Day grilling

First up stuffed pork loin sliders. First buy a smaller trimmed loin and cut a pocket lengthwise down about 75% of the way through, and about 6 hours before grilling marinate fully in North Carolina vinegar sauce. If you don’t want the kick from the sauce just season with salt, pepper, onion, garlic, and your favorite dried herbs. Marinate for 3-4 hours, then take out to stuff. While the pork is marinating sauté up sliced mushrooms, and caramelize sliced onions, let cool, and set aside. When the pork comes out of the brine or seasoning stuff the mushrooms and onions into the pocket. For the bacon weave on parchment paper lay out 6 pieces of bacon pulling down alternating pieces and laying another piece of bacon cross wise. Fold back the 3 pieces and then pull down the other 3 pieces, lay another piece of bacon, and continue until there is a bacon “blanket”. Put the stuffed loin on the end of the bacon and carefully roll it up pulling up the parchment paper and squeezing so the bacon starts to stick together all the way to the end, then press down the ends. Heat your grill to 400 degrees and place the pork seam side down so the bacon cooks and joins together, turning slightly every 10 minutes with the burner below the pork on low and other burners higher to keep the heat up. When the center reaches 145 degrees it’s food safe to eat. Take off, let rest for 10 minutes, then slice up and serve on your favorite slider rolls with BBQ sauce.