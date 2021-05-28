Memorial Day weekend sales

Find out what items you can save big on

Now is the time to save on those big-ticket items. Memorial Day weekend is here and Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you act now, you can save hundreds of dollars. The deals reported by Jenny Martin from Southern Savers are impressive and endless. Let’s start with those big-ticket items such as appliances. If you are in need of a Refrigerator, now is the time. You’ll be able to save up to 40% of your purchase. Martin says, "There is an inside tip because most big stores all price matched so you can find what you want and you will be able to get the best price.”

Also, you should take a closer look at Furniture and mattresses. The Patriotic holidays are when the sales heat up. If you want to replace that living room set or are in dire need of an upgraded mattress there is no better time to strike than, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day or Veterans Day. Martin says, “If you don’t see what you want you need to hold off until the next Patriotic holiday. Here we are still seeing deals up to 40% off.”

Tools are another area where we are seeing significant deals. You can go big or little. Buy a drill set or any new power tools, now is the weekend to do so. Martin says, "If you're thinking of any home projects this is a great time to grab tools.” There are also deals on patio furniture and grills this weekend. Martin says, “The saver in me wants you to wait to the end of summer clearance but I know you want to use these things now.” Shop this weekend and spruce up your outdoor space. Make your outdoors the oasis you have always wanted. Martin says even Amazon sells patio furniture with free shipping so hunt around.

Things that are not included in the deals are televisions. You need to wait for Labor Day for those deals. Also, Apple will be releasing its new product line in the next couple of weeks. Martin says to wait for the release of new products because their old products will go on sale.