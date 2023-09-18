Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer’s disease

Check out the film coming September 22nd in the QC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, no memories are safe. It’s an insidious disease that robs us too often of precious memories.

This September, the powerful, eye-opening documentary Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer's narrated by Michael Blube’, will share a new way to treat the disease and here with more details is Robyn Albaum, founder of the Alzheimer's Alternative.

“It’s awful to see your love one precious memories be erased by the ravages of Alzheimer disease; from the recollections of daily responsibilities to our most cherished moments no memory is safe,” says Albaum. And despite having invested billions of dollars over the last 30 years into Alzheimer’s research, the pharmaceutical industry has so far only approved five drugs, all of which are very expensive, and only slow the rate of decline. Get ready, the powerful, eye-opening documentary Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer’s will share a new way to treat the disease during its Queen City showing at the Mint Museum.