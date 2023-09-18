Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer’s disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease, no memories are safe. It’s an insidious disease that robs us too often of precious memories.
This September, the powerful, eye-opening documentary Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer's narrated by Michael Blube’, will share a new way to treat the disease and here with more details is Robyn Albaum, founder of the Alzheimer's Alternative.
“It’s awful to see your love one precious memories be erased by the ravages of Alzheimer disease; from the recollections of daily responsibilities to our most cherished moments no memory is safe,” says Albaum. And despite having invested billions of dollars over the last 30 years into Alzheimer’s research, the pharmaceutical industry has so far only approved five drugs, all of which are very expensive, and only slow the rate of decline. Get ready, the powerful, eye-opening documentary Memories for Life: Reversing Alzheimer’s will share a new way to treat the disease during its Queen City showing at the Mint Museum.
The film, narrated by Grammy Award Winner Michael Bublé, follows six Alzheimer’s patients refusing to accept their prognosis. Instead of turning to traditional treatment methods and medication, they're following comprehensive functional medicine testing called the ReCODE (Reverse Cognitive Decline) Protocol that is meant to uncover and treat the root causes. The success rate is phenomenal and those in the medical field are happy with the ReCODE protocol. In fact ReCODE has shown an 84% effectiveness rate in its first clinical trial. “ I am passionate about the reversing of Alzheimer because my mother suffered from the disease for nine years before passing” says Albaum. Check it out! Once again the documentary is September 22nd 7pm at the Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts. For more information visit EndCognitiveDecline.com or MemoriesForLifeCharlotte.Eventbrite.com