Men in Bras Runway Show benefiting Carolina Breast Friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and if you're looking for a way to participate, the Be Amazing Weekend has a great event. On October 16th twelve men will talk the runway wearing a bra created by local artists and volunteers to raise money and awareness for Carolina Breast Friends.

You can cheer on these men and raise funds by donating to the man that you'd like to win! The full list of men participating and their survivors are online at CarolinaBreastFriends.com. You can also attend the gala and runway show on October 16th.