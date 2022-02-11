Mental Health and depression

Get help from depression disorder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 21 million U.S. adults that’s 8.4% of the population, had at least one major depressive episode in 2020. With us today to discuss Depression Awareness and mental health services is Cynthia Kandaya, Licensed Mental Health Provider at MinuteClinic.

Depression is the common term for depressive disorder. It’s more than just feeling sad – it’s a mental health condition that requires expert care. In recent years, the number of adults in the U.S. who’ve experienced symptoms of depression has increased to nearly 42%. Some people might only experience one depressive episode in their lifetime, but for most people who experience depression, it is recurring. “Thankfully, with early detection, diagnosis and treatment many people get better” says Kandaya. “This is why we now offer assessments and mental health counseling with licensed mental health providers at select MinuteClinic locations in the Charlotte metro area.”

There is no single cause; depression can happen due to a variety of triggering events such as trauma or other life circumstances. For example, the death of a loved one or a relationship change can trigger depression. We’ve also seen many patients experience depression symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Depression can also occur due to genetics, medical conditions like chronic pain or anxiety, or drug and alcohol misuse. It can occur at any age or gender, but in general, according to the CDC, young people and women are at the highest risk for mental health conditions like depression.

If you are showing symptoms that include changes in your sleep or appetite, lack of interest in activities you normally enjoy, feelings of hopelessness or suicidal thoughts you may want to get some help. In general, depression changes how people function in their day-to-day lives. You should consider seeing a professional if you experience symptoms for more than two weeks.