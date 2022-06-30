Mental Health stigma slowly disappearing

Recently, violent acts from coast to coast have shined the spotlight once again on the importance of mental health care. Here with more is, Matt Simon from New Hope Treatment. “Recently there has been a spike in suicides, anxiety and depression in our nation” says Simon. Our kids are struggling. They have been through a pandemic with its multifaceted layers of problems hoisted on their shoulders. It's overwhelming! We see this especially with our adolescent community as they try to navigate a whirlwind of issues. The impact is great. We ‘ve seen severe depression and a rise in substance abuse. We know it’s not all the pandemic; a lot can be related to childhood trauma. New Hope Treatment Centers, nationally recognized for behavioral healthcare, provides comprehensive residential treatment to children and their families. Our dedicated team of professionals partner with youth, their families, and sponsoring agencies to provide premier care, treatment, and services. Our wellness approach to care emphasizes each consumer's strengths and embraces the family's involvement. We help children find their voices, reconnect with family, discover creative outlets, manage their challenges, and live in the world with new hope.