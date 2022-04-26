Head to Merchant and Trade to enjoy a delicious cocktail on a rooftop

Order the Gap in the Clouds cocktail for something refreshing

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Merchant & Trade, a 19th floor rooftop bar, lounge and event space, offers a lively social scene in the heart of uptown Charlotte and offers guests unobstructed views of Romare Bearden Park and Knights Stadium.

Gap in the Clouds is made with Tito’s Vodka, fresh lemon, Earl Grey tea, vanilla bean, cold pressed lemon oil, orange blossom infused aquafaba.

Aquafaba is the thick liquid that results from soaking or cooking legumes, such as chickpeas, in water for an extended period of time.