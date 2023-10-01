Merlot Cherry Crème Brulee - delicious!

An easy recipe for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Valentine’s day is the next big celebration... so if you're looking for a delicious dessert to prepare for your partner, listen up, pastry chef, Antwine Love is here to whip up something sweet for the day of love. Here is the recipe and what you need to know.

Merlot Cherry Creme Brulee

16 Oz Heavy Cream

6 Egg Yolks

1/2 Cup granulated sugar (set aside and extra 1/4 cup for brulee)

1 Teaspoon pure vanilla

1/2 Cup Merlot wine (optional)

1/2 Cup Cherries (pitted and cut) (*optional)

Instructions

Whisk the egg yolks and 1/2 cup (100g) of granulated sugar together. Set aside. (At this point or before you temper the egg yolks in the next step, bring a small kettle or pot of water to a boil. You’ll need hot water to pour into the baking sheet for the water bath.)

Heat the heavy cream, and salt together in a medium saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it begins to simmer, remove from heat. Stir in the vanilla extract. Remove about 1/2 cup of warm heavy cream and, in a slow and steady stream, whisk into the egg yolks. Keep those egg yolks moving so they don’t scramble. In a slow and steady stream, pour and whisk the egg yolk mixture into the warm heavy cream.

Place ramekins in a large baking pan. Put a teaspoon of the merlot in the bottom of each ramekin along with a tablespoon of cherries. Divide custard between each, filling to the top. Carefully fill the pan with about a 1/2 inch of the hot water. The baking pan will be hot so use an oven mitt to carefully transfer the pan to the oven.

Bake until the edges are set and centers are a little jiggly. The time depends on the depth of your ramekins. My ramekins are 1-inch and the custard takes 35 minutes. Begin checking them in 30 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven and, using an oven mitt, remove the ramekins from the pan. Place on a wire rack to cool for at least 1 hour.5 minutes. Place in the refrigerator, loosely covered, and chill for at least 1 to 2 hours 4 hours for best results.

Using the remaining granulated sugar, sprinkle a thin layer all over the surface of the chilled custards. Caramelize the sugar with a kitchen torch (or use your oven broiler) and serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 hour before serving. (Caramelized topping is best enjoyed right away.)