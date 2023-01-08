Mexican ground beef skillet



Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium/high heat in a large nonstick skillet*.

When olive oil is fragrant, add garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Saute

for 3-5 minutes.

Then, move veggies to the side and add in ground beef. Saute

ground beef for 7-9 minutes, or until fully cooked. Mix everything

together in the pan.

Once the beef is fully cooked, add taco seasoning, tomato sauce,

green chiles, and black beans and cook for a few minutes. Then,

add in quick-cooking rice and broth. Bring to a boil over medium/

high heat.

Once boiling, turn down to low and cover. Let simmer for around 20

minutes or until the rice has softened and absorbed the majority of

the liquid.

Sprinkle cheese on top of skillet and either let melt naturally or pop

it in the oven at 400oF for a few minutes to fully melt cheese.

Serve beef skillet with chips to make nachos or as a bowl or as a

filling in a tortilla for enchiladas with or burritos