Mexican ground beef skillet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ChefJillAkerRay.com
Prep:10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Fat: 16
Carbs: 28
Protein: 27
Yield: 6
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 medium yellow onion minced
2 large bell peppers diced
1 lb. 85% ground beef
3 tablespoons homemade taco seasoning
1/2 cup tomato sauce
2 tablespoons green chiles
15 oz. canned black beans drained and rinsed
1 cup quick-cooking brown rice quick-cooking white rice works too!
1.5 cups beef broth any kind
1/2 cup Mexican shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium/high heat in a large nonstick skillet*.
When olive oil is fragrant, add garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Saute
for 3-5 minutes.
Then, move veggies to the side and add in ground beef. Saute
ground beef for 7-9 minutes, or until fully cooked. Mix everything
together in the pan.
Once the beef is fully cooked, add taco seasoning, tomato sauce,
green chiles, and black beans and cook for a few minutes. Then,
add in quick-cooking rice and broth. Bring to a boil over medium/
high heat.
Once boiling, turn down to low and cover. Let simmer for around 20
minutes or until the rice has softened and absorbed the majority of
the liquid.
Sprinkle cheese on top of skillet and either let melt naturally or pop
it in the oven at 400oF for a few minutes to fully melt cheese.
Serve beef skillet with chips to make nachos or as a bowl or as a
filling in a tortilla for enchiladas with or burritos