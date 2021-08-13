Mia and Eugene try hot cheeto ice cream

See what they think!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How's this for a summer treat? Hot Cheetos ice cream. Marble Slab linked up with Frito-Lay to whip up a cold treat combination of how and sweet.

Starting off with a base of Marble Slab’s sweet ice cream, bits of Hot Cheetos are smashed and mixed together to create a cold and spicy sensation that sends your tastebuds into a whirl of confusion. The blend is scooped up on top of a chocolate-dipped waffle cone for that extra kick of sweetness.

If you’re not in the mood to get messy, a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Shake will also be up on the new menu. Using the same Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream, milk is blended in for a smooth creamy texture then capped with Flamin’ Hot Cheeto crumbs over whipped cream for that spicy crunch texture.