Mia and Eugene's Football Fun Picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time to go over the Weekend results of the NFL Charlotte Today competition.

As the playoff picture intensifies, this week we had 4 games we were watching closely.

Here were the Match-Ups.

Green Bay Packers rolled into Mia's hometown to take on your Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans visited the Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins took on the 49ers in San Francisco

Kansas City Chiefs rolled into Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Here's a look at predictions we made:

Eugene’s predictions

Packers

Eagles

49ers

Chiefs

Mia predictions

Bears - because of her hometown of Chicago.

Titans because she spent my birthday in Nashville, Tennessee

Like many people she loves dolphins as a whole - but was quick to point out she's "not a fish person, but dolphins are animals" - so Miami was her pick.

Cincinnati Bengals were her last pick, because tigers are her favorite animal.....

Sadly the results did not land in Mia's favor

Eugene won with Packers (won 28-19) victory

Eugene also won again picking the Eagles (won 10-35) over Titans

Eugene won with 49ers win over Dolphins (won 33 to 17)

Mia won with Bengals over the Chiefs (27 to 24)

Eugene coming out on top with a 3 wins over Mia’s lone win.

The Overall record is Eugene 9W, 3L and 1tie and

Mia 3W, 9L and 1tie.

We will continue our Charlotte Today football showdown between Mia and Eugene and keep a running tab on the results of our competition.

