Mia struggling when it comes to "wins" in our Football Fun Picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football Fun Picks, turning out not to be so fun for Mia - when it comes to getting a "win."

This weekend the competition continued between Mia and Eugene...who went into Sunday with this record: Mia 3 Eugene 10 and 1 Tie

Here's a look at Sunday's Matchups (12/11/2022) Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Texans vs Cowboys..... Eagles vs. Giants.....Jets vs. Bills



Eugene’s predictions Panthers over the Seahawks

Cowboys over the Texans

Jets to upset The Bills Eagles are flying high over the Giants



Mia predictions Bills over the Jets

Cowboys over the Texans

Giants over the Eagles.

Seattle over the Panthers

Sundays Results

Bills beat the Jets

Panthers beat the Seahawks

Cowboys knocked off the Texans

Eagles destroyed the Giants in New York

Overall Record

Eugene 12W, 4L and 2 ties

Mia 5W, 12L and 2 ties