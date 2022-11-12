Mia struggling when it comes to "wins" in our Football Fun Picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football Fun Picks, turning out not to be so fun for Mia - when it comes to getting a "win."
This weekend the competition continued between Mia and Eugene...who went into Sunday with this record: Mia 3 Eugene 10 and 1 Tie
Here's a look at Sunday's Matchups (12/11/2022) Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Texans vs Cowboys..... Eagles vs. Giants.....Jets vs. Bills
Eugene’s predictions Panthers over the Seahawks
Cowboys over the Texans
Jets to upset The Bills Eagles are flying high over the Giants
Mia predictions Bills over the Jets
Cowboys over the Texans
Giants over the Eagles.
Seattle over the Panthers
Sundays Results
Bills beat the Jets
Panthers beat the Seahawks
Cowboys knocked off the Texans
Eagles destroyed the Giants in New York
Overall Record
Eugene 12W, 4L and 2 ties
Mia 5W, 12L and 2 ties
Monday’s night Pick Mia & Eugene - Cardinals over Patriots