Mia struggling when it comes to "wins" in our Football Fun Picks

Here's a look at Sunday's wins and losses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football Fun Picks, turning out not to be so fun for Mia - when it comes to getting a "win."

This weekend the competition continued between Mia and Eugene...who went into Sunday with this record: Mia 3 Eugene 10 and 1 Tie

Here's a look at Sunday's Matchups (12/11/2022) Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Texans vs Cowboys..... Eagles vs. Giants.....Jets vs. Bills
   

Eugene’s predictions    Panthers over the Seahawks
Cowboys over the Texans
Jets to upset The Bills Eagles are flying high over the Giants
    

 Mia predictions     Bills over the Jets
Cowboys over the Texans
Giants over the Eagles.
Seattle over the Panthers

Sundays  Results

Bills beat the Jets

Panthers beat the Seahawks

Cowboys knocked off the Texans

Eagles destroyed the Giants in New York

 

Overall Record

Eugene 12W, 4L and 2 ties

Mia 5W, 12L and 2 ties

 

Monday’s night Pick Mia & Eugene - Cardinals over Patriots

