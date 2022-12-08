Mia's Big Adventures at Poole Family Farm

Find the farm using the Visit NC Farms App to cut your own flowers and meet some farm animals

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

According to Poole Family Farm's website, they bought our farm in summer of 2020. They started a cut flower farm, and filled their barn with all the farm animals! You arrive and are able to pick a vessel for your flowers and head out to cut the ones you like best. There are even blankets, drinks, and picnic tables to sit at and relax. Plus a mud kitchen for the kids!

In the fall they have pecans from their 100-year old pecan trees!

You can follow along with everything they have going on online at PooleFamilyFarm.com or on social media @poolefamilyfarm.

You can catch Mia’s Big Adventures all summer long. Every spot you see Mia explore can be found using the Visit NC Farms app! Filter your search results based on your location and interests, and you can find the perfect spot for you and your family.

