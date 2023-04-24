Mia's car clean-up, check in

Professional Organizer tackles chaos in Mia's trunk... but did it stay that neat?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today was the day: Mia's accountability Monday - did she or did she not keep her car clean?

A few weeks back on Charlotte Today, while talking spring cleaning... we tackled one area, many people seem to have trouble keeping clean (Mia included) that day in early April, we talked cars. In Mia's case, the trunk was jam packed with odds and ends like: tennis gear, clothes, shoes, roller skates, dog treats, blankets coats..you name it...it was likely in there.

That's where Laurie Martin from Simplicity Organizers stepped in to help! She says pull everything out/dump everything out, it's easier to purge and separate outside of the space where you normally store stuff.

Martin also helped Mia sort things into categories and bins. Martin says "this helps you get organized and stay organized." Taking the "clean car" living to another level, Martin also keeps a vacuum in her car and says it helps when you have little ones to make sure everything they bring in the car...leaves when they get out of the car.

To learn more how Laurie and her team can help, go to: simplicity-organizers.com

