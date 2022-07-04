Today on Mia's extreme stay-cation adventures we went to Carowinds

Today we went to Carowinds to try out all of the exciting rides they have to offer. Mia got to ride most of the big rides in the park, and even rode the Ripcord! On the Ripcord you get strapped into the harness a lift cable lifts you to a peak of 150 feet above the ground. At the top, the rider operator will instruct you to pull the cord. The second you rip the cord, gravity kicks in, and you free fall at speeds up to 65 miles per hour down. You then swing back and forth until the ride is over.