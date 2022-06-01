Michael and Son Services are looking for you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
It’s a new year and many people are thinking “What’s next and how do I get there?” There is a local company, Michael and Son Services standing in the gap and ready to meet the demand of those aspiring for something more.
Michael and Son Services says “the trade is a good place to start.” The trade offers opportunities to gain a career. Old vocational schools has been replaced by IT changing the landscape of the trade industry. We at Michael and Son Services are finding and tapping into people who want to work with their hands and have a career. Michael and Son Services are not looking for people who just want a job but those who are looking for a career.
The training academy at Michael and Son Services has been around for 5 years. Participants will receive training and instruction in fields like plumbing and HVAC Technical support. The training is fully paid and in 3-6 months a job awaits you with Michael and Son Services. Applications are welcomed and get ready for a fulfilling career. For more information visit MichaelandSon.com