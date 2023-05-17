Mid Day Pick Me Up activities to get out of the afternoon slump

One great way to get out of a slump is with a cup of Pure Intentions Coffee

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

A shoutout this Wednesday to Pure Intentions Coffee for joining the Charlotte Today family. Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte. They're serving up great mugs and great coffee. It's the perfect mid day pick me up!

If you have a case of the afternoon "blahs" today, here are some great ways to pick yourself back up.

1. Go for a short walk! You can walk in your neighborhood if you work from home or around your work.

2. Pause to get water. Hydration is key for keeping your energy up.

3. Have a snack. Eat something healthy and loaded with nutrients to stay awake through the day.

4. Crank up the tunes! Whether out loud or in your headphones, this is a great way to get some energy.

Be sure to join us every Wednesday for your mid day pick me up brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.