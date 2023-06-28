Mid Day Pick Me Up! Sponsored by Pure Intentions Coffee

Our pick up today centers around teamwork!

On today's show, we focused on teamwork, and shared a special story centered around a Belgian Athlete.

Shot Putter, Jolien Boumkwo - stepped in when her teammates were unable to compete in the 100-meter hurdles race at the European Athletics Team Championships.

Boumkwo saying: if she didn't step in, the Belgian Team would be disqualified from the entire competition. While she finished last, she ensured her team was able to continue the competition as a whole

Eugene picked this as our Mid Day Boost, not only because it was an incredible example of teamwork, but also because it's sure to bring a smile to your face.

